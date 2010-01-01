Presentations Social Media
Presentations Social Media
 

The iPad presentation tool that opens eyes and closes sales

Download on the App Store
 
 
ingage_presentations.jpg
 
 
Stories@2x.jpg
amazefordays_img-min.png

Amaze for days

Capture customers’ attention with touchable images, videos, and product specs that get them involved.

Show on the go

With no wireless connection needed, you can deliver your message instantly while standing, walking, or stretching. 

 
show-on-the-go.jpg
lookgoodwithtemplates_img-min.png

Look good with templates

Get up and running quickly with flexible page templates and free stock photography that will make you look your best.

Continue the sale

Share the Ingage link to your customer’s computer, tablet, or smartphone and let the presentation keep selling for you. 

 
continue-the-sale.jpg
stayontarget_img-min.png

Stay on target

See how many times your stories have been viewed—and learn what’s working and what isn't.

 
 
Stories Testimonials
movie@2x.png


“Ingage was a key tool in our fundraising. Being able to present our film in a dynamic, tech-forward way gave us an edge over those who use PDFs as a presentation. Engaging within the Ingage link once you share it makes the presentation go much further. The alternative is to attach a PDF, and pray that one day the person receiving it opens it... and we all know, they never make it past the first page.”
 

— Tiffany Bartok, Filmmaker

View the presentation

shoe@2x.png


“Being a technology-driven company, it’s important for us to stay ahead of the competition in every aspect of our business. Ingage has allowed us to do just that. Through interactive media and the tools provided, we can present our innovative products in a way that consumers and buyers can clearly understand and be excited about.”
 

— Jim Huether, CEO, Hyperice

View the presentation

key@2x.png


“A lot of office building landlords have built custom apps to generate interest, but they run from $20,000 to $50,000 a pop. And they don't have Ingage's interactivity, which allows the pitch to be much more productive than a Powerpoint presentation. Ingage gives us more control over the final product, plus it's faster, cheaper, and the end result is better—a win all around!”
 

— Jon Cordell, Senior Managing Director, Newmark Knight Frank

View the presentation

 
 

Raise your presentation game.