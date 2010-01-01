

“Ingage was a key tool in our fundraising. Being able to present our film in a dynamic, tech-forward way gave us an edge over those who use PDFs as a presentation. Engaging within the Ingage link once you share it makes the presentation go much further. The alternative is to attach a PDF, and pray that one day the person receiving it opens it... and we all know, they never make it past the first page.”



— Tiffany Bartok, Filmmaker

View the presentation